Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Friday, January 10, season 1 finale of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series.

The moment fans have been waiting for! Ricky and Nini finally got back together, but there’s already a wrench in their plans to be more than a showmance.

The episode, titled “Act Two,” began with EJ (Matt Cornett) going on for Ricky (Joshua Bassett) after the latter discovered that his mother brought her new boyfriend to opening night. Plus, a performing arts school scout was there to watch Nini (Olivia Rodrigo). The leading lady was shaken up by the last-minute switch — so much so that EJ stepped aside and allowed Ricky to join Nini onstage again for “Breaking Free.”

Ricky wanted to ask Nini a question before the final number of “We’re All in This Together,” but she requested that he wait until their performance was over. Once the Wildcats went out in true musical fashion, Nini showed her disappointment upon realizing the scout had left.

While in her dressing room, Nini received a visit from Ricky, who hoped to find out what was next for the exes turned costars. Nini brushed off his attempt to discuss their romantic future … until Ricky grandly declared that he was in love with her. The two shared several kisses and exchanged opening night gifts — a personalized dog tag for him, a custom guitar pick for her (each with quotes from the High School Musical films).

All seemed well for the couple, but the scout then reappeared. She offered Nini a spot at her school while an oblivious Ricky waited for Nini to join him at the cast afterparty.

Ricky and Nini were not the only couple who found love during the finale. Ashlyn (Julia Lester) finally made her move on Big Red (Larry Saperstein) after he sent her flowers. They kissed in an end credits scene that saw the tech geek performing an impressive tap dance routine.

Elsewhere in the episode, Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) hinted at an exciting new musical she already had in mind for next semester. However, the principal busted her and Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr) as the culprits behind the theater fire. Ashlyn also came up with an idea for Gina (Sofia Wylie) to continue going to East High.

Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series will premiere on Disney+ later this year.