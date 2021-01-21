Moving on! Olivia Rodrigo has heard the rumors that her hit single “Drivers License” is about Joshua Bassett, and she’s finally ready to talk about it.

The 17-year-old singer sat down with Billboard for an interview published on Wednesday, January 20, and touched on buzz the song is about her rumored ex and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar, 20.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” she told the magazine. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

Rodrigo did reveal some details about what she wrote “Drivers License” about, calling it “super vulnerable and raw.” She admitted she was “terrified” to release the song at first. “It was like, my deepest insecurities in a four-minute song,” she shared.

The California native previously opened up about the song and its success to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on January 14. She said at the time she wrote the song while “literally crying in my living room” at home. “I was driving around my neighborhood, actually listening to really sad songs and crying in the car, and I got home and I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a song about this — crying in the car,'” she recalled.

Fans have long speculated that the streaming smash is about Bassett, though Rodrigo has been coy when questioned. Many thought “Drivers License” was written as a message to the Stuck in the Middle alum about his rumored relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.

In the song, Rodrigo croons, “And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about.” When she first teased the single on Instagram, she sang about a “brunette girl,” later seemingly tweaking the lyrics to be about the 21-year-old Girl Meets World alum.

Fans have also speculated that Bassett hit back with an emotional ballad of his own called “Lie, Lie, Lie.” He spoke about the meaning behind the track on January 14, the day the single was released, writing on Instagram, “I wrote, ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’ after I found out a friend has been lying about me behind my back for a long time.”