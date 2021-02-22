So much for that! Joshua Bassett was thrilled to find out that his name made it into a Saturday Night Live sketch, only to realize it was tied to his ex Olivia Rodrigo yet again.

The actor, 20, took to TikTok on Sunday, February 21, after Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page led the male members of the SNL cast in a sing-along of “Drivers License,” the song that sent Rodrigo, 18, to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and sparked countless theories about the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costars’ rumored love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter.

In his TikTok video, Bassett ran to his computer to watch the skit on YouTube after a friend informed him that he was “on SNL last night.” After seeing Mikey Day compare him to “my bitch ex Gina,” the “Lie Lie Lie” singer quickly shut his laptop and stared blankly into the camera as Kacey Musgraves’ song “Happy & Sad” played in the background.

It’s safe to say that Rodrigo was much happier with the SNL segment, which also starred Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Beck Bennett and Bowen Yang. She tweeted on Sunday, “DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING.”

The Bizaardvark alum caused a social media frenzy in January when she released “Drivers License,” in which she called out a mystery “blonde girl” whom fans speculated to be Carpenter, 21. The song caused a ripple effect as Bassett and the Girl Meets World alum, who have been romantically linked since his split from Rodrigo, subsequently released songs of their own that also appeared to allude to drama between the trio.

Carpenter’s single “Skin,” in particular, seemed to be a direct response to “Drivers License” with lyrics such as, “Maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme” and “You been tellin’ your side / So I’ll be tellin’ mine.” However, she denied in an Instagram post that “Skin” was about “one single person,” adding, “Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year.”

Rodrigo, for her part, has acknowledged fans’ interest in the meaning behind her hit song, though she told Billboard that “the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about [are] really the least important part of the song.”