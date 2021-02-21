Approved! Olivia Rodrigo could not contain her excitement after Saturday Night Live used her hit song “Drivers License” in a sketch.

“DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER,” the High School Musical: The Musical – The Series star tweeted on Saturday, February 20, the same day she turned 18. “IM [sic] SHAKING.”

The episode’s host, Regé-Jean Page, and several members of the cast found themselves playing pool in a bar in the sketch when the Bridgerton actor turned “my song” on the jukebox. The characters then debated the meaning behind the track.

“I think I overheard on the news or something that it’s actually about the kids from High School Musical — I don’t know,” Alex Moffat explained, to which Pete Davidson replied: “Oh, who? Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Sharpay — that whole crew?”

Page then clarified that the drama surrounding the song involves the stars of the Disney Channel film franchise’s reboot. “Nah, man. High School Musical – The Series,” he noted. “Olivia wrote it about Joshua Bassett who’s allegedly now with Sabrina Carpenter.”

Mikey Day’s character later compared the situation between the trio to one in his own life. “It’s got me thinking about my breakup,” he said. “Like, maybe I’m Olivia and my bitch ex Gina is Joshua Bassett, and Sabrina Carpenter, like, that’s that bastard Enzo from the garage.” The group then joined together to sing the bridge.

Rodrigo made headlines in January when fans speculated that she wrote “Drivers License” about Bassett, 20, whom she stars with on the Disney+ series and is rumored to have dated. Listeners believed she was throwing shade at the “Lie, Lie, Lie” crooner and Carpenter, 21, as the two have been linked since June 2020.

Bassett and Carpenter subsequently released songs of their own, which some assumed made jabs toward Rodrigo. The Work It star, for her part, denied via Instagram last month that she had been “bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it,” referring to her single “Skin.”

The Bizaardvark alum addressed the speculation surrounding “Drivers License” in January. “I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” she told Billboard at the time. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.