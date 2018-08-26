Tied the knot! Saturday Night Live star Beck Bennett and his longtime love, Jessy Hodges, are officially married, Us Weekly can confirm.

The happy couple exchanged their vows on Saturday, August 25.

Two months earlier, Bennett, 33, celebrated his bachelor weekend in Austin, Texas, with pals. “We spent the weekend floating down rivers, swimming in mineral springs, and eating the perfect food on porches — fried chicken, barbecue, pizza, and queso,” he recalled in an Instagram post on Sunday, August 19. “It all culminated in a performance at The White Horse where we spent most nights.”

Bennett previously gushed over Hodges, an actress from Michigan, in a heartfelt message on her birthday via the social media platform. @jessyhodges is the most best and beautiful dancer I know. Here she is busting some of her best moves to her favorite song. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, GURL,” he wrote on August 8. “Love you to tiny itsy bitsy pieces. Like smaller pieces than you can see with your eyes even. Can’t wait to get married!”

The pair, who revealed via their wedding registry that they are planning on honeymooning in Italy, celebrated their five-year anniversary in May 2016.

“5 years together and this is the best photo I have. I can tell you right now that we will never take a better one, but that won’t stop us from trying every damn day of our lives,” Bennett wrote at the time alongside a funny selfie of the duo in bed. “Love you @jessyhodges!!”

