Showing his support. Joshua Bassett praised Sabrina Carpenter over her new song, “Skin” — a track that is rumored to be a response to Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Drivers License.”

“Been stuck in my head since I heard it,” the 20-year-old actor wrote on his Instagram Story on Friday, January 22. “Congratulations @sabrinacarpenter on ‘Skin,’ the new label, & all that’s to come.”

Earlier this month, Rodrigo, 17, released a song titled “Drivers License” that appeared to take aim at both Bassett and Carpenter. She sings about a “blonde girl who always made me doubt.” The actress also called out someone who “didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me,” an alleged reference to Bassett’s 2020 track “Anyone Else.”

The Girl Meets World alum, 21, appeared to respond to lyrics in Rodrigo’s emotional ballad through “Skin.” In the Friday release, she sings that “maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme,” an apparent nod to being called a “blonde girl” in the fellow Disney star’s track.

“I’m not asking you to let it go / You been tellin’ your side / So I’ll be tellin’ mine,” she sings, noting in the chorus, “You can try / To get under my, under my, under my skin / While he’s on mine / Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin / I wish you knew that еven you / Can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in.”

After Rodrigo released “Drivers License,” Bassett dropped an apparent response song on January 14 called “Lie, Lie, Lie.” In the track’s chorus, the Stuck in the Middle alum sings, “I know what you say about me / I hope that it makes you happy / You can’t seem to get me off your mind (Get me off your mind) / Oh, I know you’re lying through your teeth / You told them the lies that you told me / I’ve had enough of it this time (Had enough this time).”

Bassett revealed that the single is about a person who had been “lying” about him. “It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them,” he wrote at the time on his Instagram Story. “It happens to all of us, and I think all you can do is seek out people that build you up rather than tear you down.”

Rodrigo recently addressed the rumors surrounding who inspired her emotional track. “I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” she told Billboard on Wednesday, January 20. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

The Bizaardvark alum explained that her smash hit is a “super vulnerable and raw” single that she was “terrified” to release. “It was like, my deepest insecurities in a four-minute song,” she added.

Rodrigo and Bassett play love interests Nini and Ricky, respectively, on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. They were rumored to have dated in 2020 after filming season 1 of the Disney+ series. He has since been linked to Carpenter.