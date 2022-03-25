Turning back time. Olivia Rodrigo reflected on her past relationship and alluded to the Joshua Bassett drama in her SOUR film Driving Home 2 U.

Released nearly one year after her debut album dropped in May 2021, the Disney+ documentary — which hit the streaming service on Friday, March 25 — followed the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star on a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles. Rodrigo, 19, explained to viewers that this was the same route she took while writing and recording SOUR.

Along the way, the songstress made various stops to play new arrangements of her songs “in these places that meant so much to me.” The 77-minute-long film took fans through the process of making SOUR from the first song she wrote for the record — “Happier” — to the last — “Hope Ur OK.”

Of course, she also reflected on the worldwide success of her debut single “Drivers License” and the drama that followed. Professionally, Rodrigo explained that “one week” after the song was released, she made the decision to record the full album. Personally, she could have never imagined what would come as fans decoded the lyrics.

Eagle-eyed HSMTMTS fans had theorized that the song was about her split from costar Bassett, 21. Although the Disney+ stars never publicly confirmed their relationship, viewers were convinced that they were together while starring in the show’s first season.

Specifically, listeners homed in on one line of lyrics that read: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt.”

At the time, Bassett had been spotted with Sabrina Carpenter — who happens to be blonde — so fans were convinced Rodrigo was singing about her apparent ex and his rumored flame.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” Rodrigo told Billboard after the song came out. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

As Rodrigo, Bassett and Carpenter, 22, (her song “Skin” was rumored to be a direct response) continued to release new music, the drama didn’t die down. In fact, months after SOUR came out, she spoke further after the aftermath of “Drivers License.”

“I put it out not knowing that it would get that reaction, so it was really strange [when] it did. I just remember [everyone being] so weird and speculative about stuff they had no idea about,” Rodrigo told Variety in August 2021. “I don’t really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that’s so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around.”

Bassett, for his part, waited nearly a year to tell his truth. He appeared to address the entire situation, noting “it’s not as recent as it seems,” in a December 2021 interview with GQ amid the release of his songs “Crisis,” “Secret” and “Set Me Free.” In the same magazine article, he claimed, “[Rodrigo] hasn’t spoken to me since ‘Drivers License’ came out.”

In Driving Home 2 U, Rodrigo may not have addressed anyone by name, but she did speak at length about the past relationship that inspired SOUR and talked about the “Drivers License” drama head on.

Keep scrolling for the biggest takeaways.