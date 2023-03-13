Inside the 2023 Oscars: What You Didn’t See on TV

The hottest ticket in Hollywood! Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and more A-list stars celebrated at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Celebrities filled the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, to honor the most impressive achievements in film from the past year. Before host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the ceremony with a laugh-out-loud monologue, pregnant Rihanna was spotted in streetwear as she arrived for soundcheck.

The Fenty Beauty founder, 35, earned a nomination for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to an eyewitness, Rihanna wore a fuzzy bucket hat and sports jersey before donning a custom Alaïa dress that accentuated her baby bump. (The “Umbrella” artist is expecting her second baby with partner ASAP Rocky.)

While Rihanna dressed herself up for the big night, Allison Williams was caught stripping down. The M3GAN star, 34, tore off the train of her Giambattista Valli Couture gown and handed it to her assistant before taking her seat inside the venue.

Williams attended the Oscars with her fiancé, Alexander Dreymon. The insider tells Us Weekly that the Get Out actress chatted with nominee Michelle Williams inside the show before the Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, headed for the lobby. The Connecticut native hugged Michelle, who stunned in an all-white custom Chanel Haute Couture dress.

The Greatest Showman star was joined by husband Thomas Kail on the red carpet. Once inside, the 45-year-old Broadway director was spotted helping his wife with her train as they took their seats.

As the trophies were handed out, Michelle was quick to celebrate her fellow actors from the audience. According to the source, the Emmy winner was one of the first to stand when Ke Huy Quan was announced as the Best Supporting Actor winner.

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” the Everything, Everywhere All at Once star, 51, said through tears while accepting his award. “They say stories like this only happen the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This — this is the American dream. … Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dream alive.”

Everything, Everywhere All at Once was the most-nominated movie of the night, with 11 total nods. Quan’s costar Curtis was also victorious, taking home Best Supporting Actress, while Yeoh earned a nomination for Best Actress.

Scroll down for exclusive details from inside the 2023 Academy Awards: