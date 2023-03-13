Something new! Michelle Williams debuted a fresh hairstyle at the 2023 Oscars.

The Greatest Showman star, 42, stepped onto the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, with a gorgeous pixie cut. Her blonde locks were parted down the side and swept perfectly across her forehead. She paired the new do with a stunning Chanel gown which featured a sparkly bodice that gracefully fell into a fitted white skirt. She layered a sheer cape over the frock, featuring even more rhinestones and bling. For even more sparkle, Williams accessorized with a diamond choker, bracelet and ring.

The Dawson’s Creek alum topped the getup off with a fresh face for the night. Her eyelids had a shimmery shade swept over them and were lined with a warm color underneath. She rocked feathered eyebrows, lightly blushed cheeks and added a pop of color to the number with bright red lips.

Williams has been known to sport a chic bob over the years. The Blue Valentine star has also previously rocked chin-length haircuts, bangs, middle parts, long wavy hair and more.

This year, Williams is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role as Sammy’s mother in the family drama The Fabelmans. In 2019, she took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal as Gwen Vosse on the hit TV series Fosse/Verdon and was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture in 2020.

For the 95th annual Academy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel served as host, making it his third time helming Hollywood’s biggest night.

The movie star posed alongside husband Thomas Kail at the soirée on Sunday. Kail, 45, kept it classic by donning a black tuxedo. The duo tied the knot in March 2020 and welcomed their first child, son Hart, in June of that year. In November 2022, Williams gave birth to the couple’s second child.

The Brokeback Mountain actress previously dated Heath Ledger from 2005 to 2007 and the pair shared daughter Matilda, 16. Ledger passed away in January 2008 after an accidental overdose.