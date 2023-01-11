Mom’s night out! Michelle Williams glowed on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet after welcoming her third child, her second with husband Thomas Kail.

Williams, 42, donned an asymmetrical cream gown with a ruffled train at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10. She posed for photos with Kail, 44, before the ceremony began.

The Montana native earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her performance as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman in Steven Spielberg‘s The Fabelmans. The critically acclaimed movie also stars Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch and is loosely based on the famed director’s life. He dedicated the film to his late parents, Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg, who died in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

Williams’ character was inspired by Adler, but she didn’t want to be “a photocopy” of the real-life woman. “It’s as close as it can be, but it also isn’t a documentary,” the Fosse/Verdon alum told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Wednesday, January 4. “Really, I just think about the music that she listened to and that she played — the music that moved her, this ecstatic reach for connection.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum “bookended” her work on The Fabelmans, in which she plays an encouraging mother, with two pregnancies. Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that Williams and Kail welcomed their first child together. Two years later, the actress announced during an interview with Variety that the couple were expecting baby No. 2. While she kept the infant’s birth under wraps, she was photographed stepping out with her newborn in October 2022. (Williams is also the mother of 17-year-old Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger.)

Ahead of Tuesday’s awards show, the Brokeback Mountain star opened up about what makes motherhood so special. “It’s amazing because we all do it. That’s how every human gets here, is a woman giving of herself,” she told EW. “[Babies] have to arrive, and they have to be sustained, all of it. So I’m continuously searching, because balance isn’t a stable place. Balance means that you’re always adjusting. So you have to figure it out because we have to stay in the workforce, even though it often feels like it’s untenable.”

Williams gushed that her children “tug at” her heartstrings, adding that she still wants to pursue projects that inspire her while raising her family. “I think that it requires deep thought and learning and the support of other women to figure out how to get through it,” she said.

The Greatest Showman star quipped that she’s found support in an unexpected place. “I would like to give a shout-out to the Elvie breast pump for being hands-free and not plugging me into the wall so I can pump a bottle of milk for my baby while I’m having lunch with my toddler,” she joked. “That’s a big one for me.”

While adjusting to being a family of five, Williams has also leaned on Kail. A source exclusively revealed in November 2022 that the Hamilton director is a “wonderful father figure,” especially for Matilda.

Later that month, the Blue Valentine actress hinted at how she and her little ones planned to spend the holidays. “We’ve seen White Christmas so many times,” she said on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “Matilda loves those movies so, so much and I’m excited to have her show those to the younger kids.”

Scroll down for photos of Williams on the Golden Globes red carpet: