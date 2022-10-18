Bumping along! Michelle Williams showed off her baby bump ahead of welcoming her third child.

The Greatest Showman actress, 42, was spotted out and about in New York City on Sunday, October 16. She styled her growing belly in a chic trench coat over black leggings and loafers. She topped off the look with a woven handbag, blue plaid scarf and a pair of dark sunglasses. Williams also masked up with a white face covering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dawson’s Creek alum married director Thomas Kail in March 2021. They welcomed son Hart three months later. Williams is also mom to daughter Matilda, 16, who she shared with the late Heath Ledger, who died in 2008. The Brokeback Mountain costars dated from 2004 to 2007.

The San Diego native confirmed in May that she’d soon welcome baby No. 3, announcing her pregnancy in a Variety cover story.

“It’s totally joyous,” Williams told the outlet at the time. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2019 that the My Week With Marilyn star and Kail, 44, were engaged and expecting their first child together. Kail and Williams met on the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon. The actress won her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for portraying Gwen Verdon, and the Hamilton director produced the series.

“They’re very happy and thrilled to be bringing a baby into the world,” a source told Us exclusively in January 2020. “They would like to be married by the time that happens.”

Williams — who was previously married to musician Phil Elverum from July 2018 to April 2019 — was open about wanting to give Matilda a sibling.

“I really wanted, and I really expected or imagined, that Matilda would have siblings that were close to her age,” she explained to GQ in 2012, eight years before welcoming son Hart. “And now that she’s 6, that isn’t even a possibility anymore. So something that was making me feel impatient, that’s even removed, For whatever reason, that’s not our luck, not our path.”

The four-time Oscar nominee didn’t expect more kids, and she certainly didn’t foresee welcoming them into the world during a pandemic.

“It was a reminder that life goes on,” Williams told Variety in May of giving birth in unprecedented times. “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

