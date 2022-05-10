Baby on board! Michelle Williams is pregnant with her third child, her second with husband Thomas Kail.

The 41-year-old actress confirmed the happy news to Variety in a cover story published on Tuesday, May 10. “It’s totally joyous,” she told the outlet. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2019 that the Dawson’s Creek alum and Kail, 44, were engaged and expecting their first child together. The pair worked together on Fosse/Verdon, which Williams starred in and Kail directed and produced.

“They’re very happy and thrilled to be bringing a baby into the world,” a source told Us exclusively one month later. “They would like to be married by the time that happens.”

Us exclusively confirmed the arrival of their son in June 2020, three months after the pair quietly tied the knot. The Greatest Showman star revealed the little one’s name, Hart, for the first time while speaking with Variety.

“It was a reminder that life goes on,” Williams told the outlet of giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic. “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

The Brokeback Mountain actress called parenthood “the ultimate creative act,” noting, “There’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. … The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.”

Williams is also the mother of daughter Matilda, 16, whom she welcomed with the late Heath Ledger before his 2008 death. When reflecting on what would have been the actor’s 40th birthday in April 2019, the Golden Globe winner gushed over her teenager.

“So far, so good,” she said on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “Every morning we wake up and I look to see if the transformation has happened and if it’s turned into the next level that I keep hearing about, but so far, we’re not there yet.”

She previously described the ups and downs of single parenthood in a candid Vanity Fair profile, confessing in July 2018 that it was “scary” at times to raise a child alone. “I never gave up on love. I always said to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.'”

Williams dated Ledger from 2004 to 2007. She was briefly married to musician Phil Elverum from July 2018 to April 2019 before exchanging vows with Kail.

