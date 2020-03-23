Pregnant Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Secretly Wed

Officially husband and wife! Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail, who are expecting their first child together, secretly tied the knot, a source confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

The pregnant Oscar nominee, 39, and the director, 43, sparked marriage speculation earlier this week when they were spotted wearing rings on their wedding fingers in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Us confirmed in December 2019 that Williams and Kail were engaged after working together on FX’s Fosse/Verdon.

“They’re very happy and thrilled to be bringing a baby into the world,” an insider told Us in January, noting that the couple were hoping “to be married” before Williams gave birth.

The Dawson’s Creek alum was previously married to singer-songwriter Phil Elverum. They called it quits in April 2019 after less than a year of marriage. (Williams is also the mother of 14-year-old Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger.) Kail, meanwhile, split from Angela Christian sometime between late 2018 and early 2019.

According to the source, Williams and Kail “fell hard and fast for each other” after their respective splits from their spouses.

“It’s messy behind the scenes,” the source added.

Back in January, the actress gave Kail and Matilda a shout-out during her acceptance speech for Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“Tom, I share this with you,” she said. “Matilda, it is one thing to be completely honest as an actor, it is another to be completely honest as a human being. That is just who you are and how you live. You teach me by being you. I love you and I am coming home.”

Backstage, Williams confirmed that she was going to take time off as she waits for the arrival of her second child.

“I haven’t taken a job since [Fosse/Verdon.] I have something else I have to go do,” she told reporters. “I’ll be home, but it’s a hard act to follow. … There was singing, dancing. It was such a feast and knowing where to go from here, I feel a little bit stuck. Like, I want that job again. Like, Gwen in her 60s or something. I miss it.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

