Michelle Williams Reveals Her Son's Name Nearly 2 Years After Birth

The perfect moniker! After announcing her third pregnancy, Michelle Williams reflected on giving birth to son Hart during the coronavirus lockdown.

“It was a reminder that life goes on,” Williams, 41, told Variety in a cover story published on Tuesday, May 10. “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, who shares her second child with husband Thomas Kail, also gushed about expecting another little one.

“It’s totally joyous,” Williams, who welcomed daughter Matilda, now 16, during her relationship with the late actor Heath Ledger, added. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

For the Montana native, expanding her family has inspired her to improve the world around her. “There’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid,” she noted. “It’s the ultimate creative act.”

Williams sparked romance rumors with Kail, 44, after they worked together on Fosse/Verdon. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2019 that the couple were engaged and expecting their first child.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Williams and Kail “fell hard and fast for each other” following their respective splits. The Oscar nominee dated Ledger from 2004 to 2007. She later secretly tied the knot with Phil Elverum in 2018, but they called it quits less than one year later.

Kail, for his part, was previously married to actress Angela Christian from 2006 to 2019.

Ahead of their son’s arrival, Us broke the news that Williams and Kail exchanged vows in March 2020. Three months later, the Shutter Island actress gave birth to their first child together.

During her interview on Tuesday, Williams opened up about the joys of motherhood. “The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones,” she explained. “Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.”

The Blue Valentine star noted that she was looking forward to taking a break amid her pregnancy, adding, “I got nothing. I wondered if I could work while I was pregnant, but I’m too tired.”

