Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Oscars

The Best Hair and Makeup Looks at the 2023 Oscars

By
Oscars 2023 Best Beauty gallery
Elizabeth Olsen Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
31
SkyWellness_SleepGummiesPOY23_DigitalAds_v021623_300x490

Winning looks! Hollywood’s A-list hit the Dolby Theater for the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, and the hair and makeup on the red carpet was nothing short of a glam slam.

Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Read article

In an interesting twist this year, the Academy chose to forgo a traditional bold red walkway, in favor of a natural-toned hue, debuted by host Jimmy Kimmel as the “champagne carpet.” However, there was nothing neutral about the looks the stars’ brought!

Oscars 2023: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Read article

While the over-the-top gowns, suits and other sartorial stunners took center stage (see every look here!), it’s the beauty moments that complete every paparazzi-worthy look that have Us swooning.

Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and More React to Nominations

Read article

This season, the most massive trend that emerged was updos of all shapes and fashions. Laverne Cox blew Us away with her woven chignon, while Sofia Carson hit the carpet with a sculpted, Old Hollywood ‘do that had a hint of Audrey Hepburn-glamour. Monica Barbaro wore a twisted chignon and Elizabeth Olsen‘s center-parted, sleek bun looked super chic.

See the Sexiest and Most Daring Oscars Dresses of All Time: Photos

Read article

As for makeup, it’s the ’90s-inspired moves for Us, as seen on Winnie Harlow (raisin visible lip liner!) and Barbaro’s sharp, contoured cheekbones. Rosy-nude tones are having a moment, but red lips also added a touch of classic movie star beauty as seen on Olsen and Fan Bing Bing.

 

It’s been a long awards season of splendid looks. The stars first brought their A-game to the Golden Globes on January 10 when neutral lips emerged as the top makeup trend, followed by the Critics Choice Awards on January 16 with a decidedly glamorous twist, Grammys on Feb. 5 and, of course, the SAGs Feb. 26.

Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and More React to Nominations

Read article

The Oscars are always a culmination of stars’ glam evolution through awards season and now that Hollywood is back in full force after the COVID-19 pandemic, the looks were nothing short of wow-worthy.

Scroll through to see our top picks! (And if you want to walk down memory lane, check out last year’s best beauty looks here.)

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!