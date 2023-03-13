Winning looks! Hollywood’s A-list hit the Dolby Theater for the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, and the hair and makeup on the red carpet was nothing short of a glam slam.

In an interesting twist this year, the Academy chose to forgo a traditional bold red walkway, in favor of a natural-toned hue, debuted by host Jimmy Kimmel as the “champagne carpet.” However, there was nothing neutral about the looks the stars’ brought!

While the over-the-top gowns, suits and other sartorial stunners took center stage (see every look here!), it’s the beauty moments that complete every paparazzi-worthy look that have Us swooning.

This season, the most massive trend that emerged was updos of all shapes and fashions. Laverne Cox blew Us away with her woven chignon, while Sofia Carson hit the carpet with a sculpted, Old Hollywood ‘do that had a hint of Audrey Hepburn-glamour. Monica Barbaro wore a twisted chignon and Elizabeth Olsen‘s center-parted, sleek bun looked super chic.

As for makeup, it’s the ’90s-inspired moves for Us, as seen on Winnie Harlow (raisin visible lip liner!) and Barbaro’s sharp, contoured cheekbones. Rosy-nude tones are having a moment, but red lips also added a touch of classic movie star beauty as seen on Olsen and Fan Bing Bing.

It’s been a long awards season of splendid looks. The stars first brought their A-game to the Golden Globes on January 10 when neutral lips emerged as the top makeup trend, followed by the Critics Choice Awards on January 16 with a decidedly glamorous twist, Grammys on Feb. 5 and, of course, the SAGs Feb. 26.

The Oscars are always a culmination of stars’ glam evolution through awards season and now that Hollywood is back in full force after the COVID-19 pandemic, the looks were nothing short of wow-worthy.

Scroll through to see our top picks! (And if you want to walk down memory lane, check out last year’s best beauty looks here.)