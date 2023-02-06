Perfect beats! The 65th annual Grammy Awards brought the stars of music to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and their over-the-top fabulous makeup and hairstyles on the red carpet had Us swooning before the ceremony even began.

We love to take in all the chic dresses, suits and ‘fits that parade before the paparazzi (see every style here!) but it’s the glam that really pulls each look together. From woven updos, extra-long ponytails, bold brows and pops of electric color on eyes and lips, there’s no shortage of breathtaking moments.

Lizzo hit the red carpet in a dramatic, custom Dolce & Gabbana rose-covered hooded cape and hot orange dress plus bold candy-pink eyeshadow and sweet pink lips. Her hair was coiffed with a single curl placed dramatically in the center of her forehead.

Legend Shania Twain was on red alert, with heavily-pigmented matte cherry lips and locks to match! A funky polka dot flared-pantsuit and hat by British designer Harris Reed finished the edgy look.

Platinum hair had a moment. Take, for instance, Bebe Rexha‘s retro ’70s-inspired feathered waves. Mary J. Blige rocked an extra long genie-ponytail. And Fousheé wore her soft waves with a strong center part.

As for makeup, cat-eyes of all styles could be seen. Taylor Swift leaned into her trademark wing, while. Doja Cat rocked an extended Egyptian shape.

Scroll through to see every wild look