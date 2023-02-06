Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Grammys

The Wildest Beauty Looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards

By
Grammys 2023 Best Beauty gallery
Lizzo at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards David Fisher/Shutterstock (
16
podcast

Perfect beats! The 65th annual Grammy Awards brought the stars of music to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and their over-the-top fabulous makeup and hairstyles on the red carpet had Us swooning before the ceremony even began.

Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Read article

We love to take in all the chic dresses, suits and ‘fits that parade before the paparazzi (see every style here!) but it’s the glam that really pulls each look together. From woven updos, extra-long  ponytails, bold brows and pops of electric color on eyes and lips, there’s no shortage of breathtaking moments.

Grammys 2023: See the Full List of Nominees and Winners

Read article

Lizzo hit the red carpet in a dramatic, custom Dolce & Gabbana rose-covered hooded cape and hot orange dress plus bold candy-pink eyeshadow and sweet pink lips. Her hair was coiffed with a single curl placed dramatically in the center of her forehead.

Lizzo Dazzles in an Extravagant Floral Gown on the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet: Photos

Read article

Legend Shania Twain was on red alert, with heavily-pigmented matte cherry lips and locks to match! A funky polka dot flared-pantsuit and hat by British designer Harris Reed finished the edgy look.

Kelsea Ballerini Glows in Yellow Gown on the Grammys 2023 Red Carpet: Photos

Read article

Platinum hair had a moment. Take, for instance, Bebe Rexha‘s retro ’70s-inspired feathered waves. Mary J. Blige rocked an extra long genie-ponytail. And Fousheé wore her soft waves with a strong center part.

Grammys 2023: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Read article

As for makeup, cat-eyes of all styles could be seen. Taylor Swift leaned into her trademark wing, while. Doja Cat rocked an extended Egyptian shape.

Scroll through to see every wild look — and if you’re jonesing for a walk down memory lane, check out last year’s looks here

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!