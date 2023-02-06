Date night out! Many celebrity couples showed off their chemistry on the red carpet ahead of the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, February 5.

Maren Morris, who received three Grammy nominations, was joined by husband Ryan Hurd as they posed for photos. The singer, 32, is up for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country song and Best Country Album.

The Texas native dressed for the occasion in an Off-White gown with a low-cut while Hurd, 36, completed his look in a simple tuxedo.

Morris and the songwriter first met in 2013 when they collaborated on “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw. They eventually started dating and got married in 2018. According to the songstress, the key to a successful marriage has been communication.

“We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019. “We have the same manager now, so she helps our calendars really coalesce well and that’s helped it a good bit. Especially now that we’re married, it’s a little bit more important to us to see each other. We try to have a good balance.”

The couple expanded their family with son Hayes, who was born in March 2020.

“I had a buddy tell me right before our kid came, ‘Remember that first and foremost, you have to be nice to each other,’” Hurd shared with Us in August 2020. “I thought that was really good advice because there are so many moments where you’re like, ‘I have nothing left. I have no nice left in me.’ But … we’re all trying hard to do this, and I think the nicer you are to your partner, the easier it is. It’s amazing that everybody has, like, their own little tricks, and they all seem to work.”

Reality stars Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale also heated up the red carpet. The pair were all smiles as they posed for photos ahead of the awards show.

Abdin and Hale sparked romance rumors in July 2022 when they competed on season 24 of Big Brother. After initially forming a connection, the duo played coy about their relationship status for several months after the season ended.

Us confirmed that Abdin, 25, and Hale, 28, were officially dating in November 2022.

“The way Joseph loves me is unlike any relationship I’ve been in,” the former beauty queen exclusively shared with Us three months later in honor of their anniversary. “Meeting his family and sharing our home lives with each other has reaffirmed what I believed when he asked me to be his girlfriend — love feels different when you’re with the person you’re supposed to be with. Every moment with Joseph is a delight. He has my heart forever.”

The Florida native, for his part, gushed about how serious their romance had become, saying, “I can’t believe it’s been nearly 3 months since being out of the Big Brother house, and December 1 marked our one-month anniversary. I can’t believe her birthday and the new year are already around the corner. Time is flying, and I am so grateful to have her by my side. It feels like yesterday when I asked her to be mine.”

