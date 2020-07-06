Something special to sing about! Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd became parents in March 2020 and are loving life with their son, Hayes.

“Love of our lives,” the Grammy winner captioned their infant’s Instagram debut.

Later that same month, the “My Church” singer went into detail on her emergency C-section after 30 hours of labor. “I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” the Texas native wrote via Instagram. “All that mattered was that he got here safely.”

The new mom went on to write, “Having him in the middle of [the coronavirus pandemic] was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are. Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene.”

Morris deleted a few photos of her newborn in July after she was slammed by mom-shamers for posting a picture of herself and her son sitting on a float in the lake. The little one wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

“Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him,” the American Music Award nominee wrote via Twitter at the time, “Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at. … We talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand.”

As for Hurd, the “To a T” singer called his wife “a great mom.” He tweeted, “My kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture. Hayes has 2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears. Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it. Later, nerds.”

Keep scrolling to see his and Morris’ sweetest shots with Hayes, from family photos to sleepy selfies.