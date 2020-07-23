Tuning it out. Maren Morris discounted the mom-shaming she experienced on social media earlier this month, blaming the criticism on other parents’ insecurities.

“I don’t think I’m gonna show his face in photos on social media anymore,” the country singer, 30, said of her 4-month-old son, Hayes, on a Wednesday, July 22, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance. “I’m going to be a little more private about him. It’s been so fun sharing photos, but I feel like I can take someone saying my music sucks or I’m ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card I can’t emotionally handle right now. I was like, I’m just gonna protect myself and him from it.”

The Grammy winner went on to tell Andy Cohen: “I would just have to say that anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, [that] obviously comes from just a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else, especially who is brand new at this. We all feel like we suck in the beginning anyways.”

When the host, 52, told the new mom that “people are a–holes on social media,” she replied, “They really are.”

The Texas native welcomed her and Ryan Hurd’s baby boy in March. Four months later, Morris was slammed for sharing a photo of herself and her infant hanging out on a floatie in a lake without life vests.

“I will just say he was completely safe,” the “My Church” singer told Cohen on Wednesday. “We were tied to a dock, I was in a foot of water on a floatie to get a photo.”

Hurd, 33, defended his wife when she was criticized, tweeting earlier this month: “I’d just like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom. My kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture.”

The “To a T” singer concluded at the time: “Hayes has 2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears. Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it. Later, nerds.”

He and Morris tied the knot in March 2018 in Nashville.