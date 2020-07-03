Protector mode, activated! Ryan Hurd showed his support for wife Maren Morris after she was ridiculed online for drinking on a pool float while holding their 3-month-old son Hayes.

“I’d just like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom,” Hurd, 33, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, July 2. “My kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture.”

The “To a T” singer then addressed the trolls who criticized Morris for not putting a life jacket on their son earlier in the week.

“Hayes has 2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears,” he continued. “Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it. Later, nerds ✌🏼.”

The country singer’s comments came days after his wife, 30, posted a picture of herself wearing a cactus bikini, sitting on a giant Funboy float with a drink in her hand. In the photo, the couple’s son was relaxing on Morris’ lap, wearing a matching outfit and sunglasses while on the lake.

After the “Girl” singer shared the image on Tuesday, June 30, captioning it, “Motor-floatin’. ⛳️✨,” she received a series of negative comments about her parenting.

“Gust of wind – baby is toast,” one Twitter user commented on the photo. “No life jackets. Wow, just wow,” another wrote.

After a third person added, “Where is the baby’s life jacket???” one of the singer’s fans replied, telling them to “leave the woman alone.”

The Texas native commented back on Wednesday, July 1, writing, “Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at.”

Fellow singer Mickey Guyton had Morris’ back after seeing the mom-shaming on social media and tweeted, “Don’t let them come for you sis.”

She added: “You’re an amazing mother and those that have something to say don’t deserve to see this beautiful life you created in love.”

The “My Church” artist then replied, “Thanks, babe,” before getting real about the pressure to keep her son’s life out of the spotlight due to trolls.

“I mean, we talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand,” she explained.

Morris and Hurd welcomed Hayes on March 23 after announcing they were expecting in October. The couple tied the knot in Nashville two years prior in March 2018.