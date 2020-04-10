30, flirty and thriving! Ryan Hurd celebrated his wife, Maren Morris, on her birthday with a sweet tribute and look into their home life with newborn son, Hayes.

“30 looks beautiful on you, MM,” Hurd, 33, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 10. “Happy Birthday from me and your almost 3 week old birthday present. We are so proud to be yours! 🎂.”

The “To a T” singer shared a photo of his wife and their nearly three-week-old son, Hayes, who they welcomed on March 23, cuddled up at home in honor of the “Her” singer’s milestone birthday.

The birthday girl was quick to reply to her husband’s well wishes, writing, “I love you both so much. I also love the gel breast pads stuck to my water bottle in the background. 😂”

One hour later, Hurd posted a throwback photo of himself and his lady drinking backstage on tour and revealed what they originally had planned — before becoming parents and being quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I realize how stupid I look in this photo, but I can’t wait to have a proper party for Maren’s birthday,” the Michigan native wrote via Instagram. “We were supposed to have it in Vegas and then in Nashville, but as babies and pandemics would have it, we are a party of 3.”

The “Diamonds or Twine” crooner, who married Morris in March 2018 in an outdoor Nashville ceremony, revealed that the “two party heroes” in his photo will soon be back to “drink every damn margarita” once the world is back to normal.

Hurd gave his love a shout-out and commended her for her continued positive outlook following the crisis and their new roles as mom and dad to their baby boy.

“She hasn’t complained once. She’s wise beyond her 30 years, thoughtful and comfortable in her own skin,” he explained to his followers. “It has been an amazing few weeks, and I can’t wait to give them the celebration she deserves. Drink one for us today!!”

The Texas native opened up about her journey to motherhood four days after giving birth last month.

She revealed that after three hours in labor she ended up having a C-section, which is when she learned that “having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand.”

“Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram on March 27, after her son’s week-early arrival. “Ultimately, I can’t thank every single mother enough for going through what you’ve gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I’m a measly 4 days in.”