Here he comes! Pregnant Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, geared up for their son’s arrival with a baby shower.

“‘We gave you a golden shower, Phyllis. Well, where’s MY golden shower?’” the “My Church” singer, 29, tweeted on Monday, February 3, quoting Steve Carell‘s character from The Office, Michael Scott.

The Grammy winner went on to write, “You guys don’t appreciate The Office and it shows.”

In the social media upload, the Texas native posed for pics in front of exposed brick, showing off her baby bump in a blue dress.

She and Hurd, 33, announced in October 2019 that they have a little one on the way. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “See you in 2020, little one.”

The “To a T” singer added with a post of his own: “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her. Cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life.”

Last month, the American Music Award nominee enjoyed a babymoon at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee, missing the Grammy Awards. “Back at the farm,” the pregnant star wrote alongside an outdoor shot of herself. “A familiar view that never gets old.”

While she and the Michigan native await their little one’s arrival, Hurd has been doting on his wife of nearly two years. “I definitely have to walk downstairs to get the ice cream now and take it back when we’re done,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in November. “I found out you’re supposed to do, like, a push present? So I’m figuring that thing out. I don’t know, I really am so new at this.”

The dad-to-be added at the time: “This year has been so amazing for her and then to also be able to talk about baby news, it’s just been so special all around.”

He and Morris met in 2013 while cowriting Tim McGraw’s “Last Turn Home” and started dating two years later. Hurd proposed in 2017 and they wed the following year in Nashville.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Morris’ baby bash.