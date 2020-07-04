Maren Morris Deletes Photos of Son on Instagram After Being Mom-Shamed

Protecting her family. Maren Morris scrubbed her Instagram account of photos of her 3-month-old son Hayes after she faced backlash for posting a picture of herself holding him while sitting on a float in the lake.

The “Girl” singer, 30, shared the snapshot via Instagram on Wednesday, July 1, which showed the mother-son duo wearing matching swimwear and relaxing in a float shaped like a car. Morris held Hayes in her lap as she also held a drink in her hand. “Motor-floatin’. ⛳️✨,” she captioned the post.

Some people criticized the Grammy winner for not putting a life jacket on her son. “Gust of wind — baby is toast,” one comment read. Another user wrote, “No life jackets. Wow, just wow.”

Shortly after, Morris deleted photos of her son from her Instagram account. However, the float picture remains on her feed but comments on the post have been limited.

The “80s Mercedes” singer’s husband, Ryan Hurd, clapped back at the mom-shamers via Twitter on Thursday, July 2.

“I’d just like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom,” the “To a T” singer, 33, wrote. “My kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture.”

He added, “Hayes has 2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears. Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it. Later, nerds.”

One day later, Hudd declared his love for his wife in a sweet Instagram post. “Engaged for the greatest 3 years in the history of the world,” he captioned a photo of Morris embracing Hudd on a boat.

Morris said on Wednesday that she was considering removing photos of Hayes from her social media accounts in response to a fan who defended the Texas native.

“Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him,” she wrote. “Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at. 😑”

Later, singer Mickey Guyton came to her defense writing, “Don’t let them come for you sis. You’re an amazing mother and those that have something to say don’t deserve to see this beautiful life you created in love.”

The “Rich” songstress replied, “I mean, we talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand. 😭 🙄.”

Morris and Hurd — who tied the knot in 2018 — welcome Hayes in March.