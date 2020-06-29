All friends here! Chris Janson cleared the air after fellow country singer Maren Morris called him out for blocking her on Twitter on Sunday, June 28.

The “Girl” songstress, 30, shared a screenshot noting that she had been blocked by Janson, 34, writing “Ummmmmm what did I DO?!” alongside a handful of laughing emojis. While fans wondered whether a beef was brewing between the musicians, who were both opening acts on Sam Hunt‘s 2017 tour, the “Good Vibes” crooner promised it was nothing personal.

“Omg!! I have no idea,” Janson replied to Morris on Sunday. “Love you & your husband. Definitely was a mistake.”

The “Buy Me a Boat” singer squashed suspicions of a feud with Morris shortly after Chase Rice caused a stir in the country music community for hosting crowded concerts in Tennessee amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Videos shared by fans online showed concertgoers standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the audience — ignoring social distancing guidelines put in place by health officials — and not wearing masks to protect themselves and others from contracting the novel virus.

Shortly after footage of the 34-year-old “Eyes on You” crooner’s shows made the rounds on social media, fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini expressed her disappointment in Rice for behaving as if the country wasn’t experiencing a major public health crisis.

“Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now,” she tweeted alongside video from Rice’s concert. “@ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait.”

While many artists have canceled their tours and put their projects on hold as cases of COVID-19 continue to spike, Rice has been hesitant to take the necessary precautions. Earlier this year, the “Lonely If You Are” singer made his thoughts about social distancing widely known, tweeting “I personally choose not [to] live scared, especially of something that I can’t really control.”

Variety reported that Janson, for his part, performed to a crowd of approximately 2,800 fans in Idaho over the weekend. Two months before drawing criticism for his concert, he released a new song, “Put Me Back to Work,” which addressed the nationwide shutdowns. “Open up the doors and fill the seats,” he sings. “‘Cause people still gotta eat.”

