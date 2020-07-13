Babbling baby! Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s 3-month-old son, Hayes, made his voice heard in his mom’s Sunday, July 12, Instagram video.

“When no one can help you film something and your baby wants to chime in,” the “My Church” singer, 30, captioned her Instagram Story.

In the social media upload, the Grammy winner said, “[I was] just so at home and it was just my first night there and…” Her voice trailed off when her little one started making noise in the distance. Morris laughed and said, “S—t. Damn it,” before turning the camera off.

The Texas native welcomed her and Hurd’s son in March and has been documenting their time as a family of three ever since, from hospital shots to sleepy selfies.

When Morris was mom-shamed earlier this month for hanging out on a raft with her son without life vests, the country singer said she was done sharing photos of the infant on social media. “Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at,” she tweeted at the time. “I mean, we talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand.”

On Friday, July 10, the new mom posted a picture with Hayes. “My son,” Morris captioned the shot of herself holding her baby while sitting outside. Hayes faced away from the camera, wearing tan overalls.

Morris and the “To a T” singer, 33, tied the knot in March 2018 in Nashville. The couple announced the following year that their first child was on the way.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” the pregnant star captioned her October 2019 Instagram reveal. “See you in 2020, little one.”

The Michigan native exclusively told Us Weekly the following month: “I’m really proud of [my wife]. This year has been so amazing for her and then to also be able to talk about baby news, it’s just been so special all around.”

When it came to spoiling the then-mom-to-be, Hurd told Us at the time: “I definitely have to walk downstairs to get the ice cream now and take it back when we’re done. I found out you’re supposed to do, like, a push present? So I’m figuring that thing out. I don’t know, I really am so new at this.”