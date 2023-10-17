Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Split After 5 Years of Marriage

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd have called it quits after five years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

Morris, 33, filed for divorce on October 2, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the pair’s split in docs obtained by Us. Their date of separation matches the date of filing, and the twosome have a prenup in place.

Morris and Hurd, 36, met while cowriting the 2014 Tim McGraw hit “Last Turn Home,” sparking a friendship before their dynamic turned romantic. They officially began dating in 2015, with Hurd proposing two years later. The musicians tied the knot in Nashville in March 2018.

One year later, Morris gushed over her husband and longtime “creative collaborator” in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. “We were paired together six years ago to write a song. We didn’t know each other and it just kind of grew from there, so music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other,” she said.

According to Morris, the country artists looked to another A-list couple in the industry for an example of making a marriage work on the road. “I’ve learned so much from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. They’ve got the two-week rule. … They just make it look so normal and it makes me and Ryan feel like this could be normal as well,” she told Us.

Morris acknowledged at the time that she and Hurd did “a pretty good job” of making their relationship a priority despite their busy schedules. “Especially now that we’re married, it’s a little bit more important to us to see each other,” she explained. “We try to have a good balance.”

The now-estranged couple welcomed their first baby, son Hayes, in March 2020. “We really couldn’t have asked for a more magical human to be brought into our lives during this crazy time,” Morris gushed on The Bobby Bones Show that August, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “He’s been a good distraction from not being able to tour.”

Before calling it quits, Morris and Hurd collaborated on several songs together, from his 2021 ballad “Chasing After You” to her 2022 single “I Can’t Love You Any More.” Hurd was also one of Morris’ most vocal supporters during her highly publicized feud with Jason and Brittany Aldean last year.

Morris called out Brittany, 35, via social media in August 2022 for making controversial comments about gender confirming care for trans youth. Amid the backlash, Hurd was quick to take his then-wife’s side.

“Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all,” he tweeted at the time. “And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. … Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with.”

He continued: “Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we’re pretty OK over here. Tours are good, got a [son] we love, we’re f—king fine and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now.”

Last month, Hurd once again stood up for Morris after she hinted she was ready to leave the world of country music for good. (She released an EP in September titled The Bridge, which included fiery songs “The Tree” and “Get the Hell Out of Here.”)

“She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated,” Hurd wrote via Instagram on September 20, sharing a pic of Morris’ album cover. “I love the response from people who don’t just love these two songs, they needed them. … Most people would just shut up and keep collecting the paycheck, because the wave of vitriol is real and it’s hard.”

Hurd declared that he was “so sick of watching” as Morris got “the s–t kicked out of her” online for her progressive beliefs. “She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan that feels the same way. … I can’t wait to make music that follows the same path, whatever that is,” he wrote, concluding, “Love you, MM. Keep on keeping’ on.”