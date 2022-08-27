Shortly after Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean (née Kerr) traded social media barbs regarding the blogger’s alleged transphobia, their husbands’ are weighing in on the drama.

“Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all,” Ryan Hurd — who married the “Bones” songstress, 32, in March 2018 — tweeted on Saturday, August 27. “And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with.”

He continued: “Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we’re pretty OK over here. Tours are good, got a 2-year-old we love, we’re f—king fine and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now.”

Meanwhile, Jason Aldean also weighed in after Morris called his wife “Insurrection Barbie.” The 45-year-old “Dirt Road Anthem” singer —who married Brittany in 2015 — wrote, “MY Barbie,” via Instagram comment on Saturday.

Morris made headlines on Friday, August 26, when she publicly called out Brittany, 33, over an allegedly transphobic message that was posted via Instagram earlier this month.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” the “Middle” singer — who shares son Hayes, 2, with Hurd — tweeted on Friday, referring to the social media influencer’s blonde hair and the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

The YouTube personality previously shared a beauty tutorial via Instagram, captioning it, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼.”

Her message soon sparked controversy with both Morris and Cassadee Pope calling her out. “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” the former Voice champ, 32, tweeted on Friday. “But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

The boutique owner further clapped back at the two country singers’ comments.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” Brittany claimed in a Friday Instagram Story statement, tagging Pope. “I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day, [my son] Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow [my daughter] Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children.”

She continued: “Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. … Until then, leave children alone!”