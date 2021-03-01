‘The Voice’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Sing it! The Voice has been stunning viewers for years with amazing talent from across the United States, crowning 19 winners since it premiered in 2011.

During season 19 of the NBC singing competition series, New York native Carter Rubin blew audiences away with his singing abilities and saw coach Gwen Stefani secure her first win. At just 15 years old, Rubin has a long career ahead of him undoubtedly but he didn’t want to wait another second to start living his dream.

“Well, Gwen has encouraged me to start writing some music, and that’s definitely what I plan on doing,” he told TV Insider in December 2020. “I have some songs in the folder that I want to record. I definitely want to get in the studio and start putting music out there for people to hear, and then, once COVID is over, I want to perform in front of live audiences again.”

Rubin is among the youngest people to ever win The Voice, along with Danielle Bradbery and Brynn Cartelli. Bradbery won in 2013 while Cartelli took top spot in the competition in 2018.

The Voice winners have always gone on to see great success after competing on the show. While that hasn’t changed since the show aired its first episode, the cast of all-star coaches certainly has. When The Voice premiered, Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and CeeLo Green served as coaches. Since then, all but Shelton have come and gone.

Levine was a coach on The Voice for 16 seasons starting in 2011. He announced that he was quitting the show in 2019, much to the surprise of viewers. The following year, the Maroon 5 frontman revealed via Instagram Q&A whether he’d ever consider returning to the show.

“Come back to ‘The Voice’?” a fan asked. Levine responded, “No thank you?”

A second follower asked the “Girls Like You” singer if he missed Shelton. “Blake who?” he jokingly responded of his friend and musical colleague. Levine was also asked by a fan which of Shelton’s albums is his “favorite,” to which he replied, “Who is this Blake you speak of?”

During his time on the show, Levine’s team only won three times. Shelton has the most team wins with seven and he’s looking to continue that streak after losing to Stefani, his fiancée, in season 19. After Rubin was crowned, the “Rich Girl” singer gloated via her Instagram Story.

“I just beat Blake Shelton on The Voice, okay? Just so you know,” she said in the clip. Shelton replied, “This show is rigged.”

The country singer later tweeted a congratulatory message to Rubin and Stefani, writing, “Congrats on the win @gwenstefani! I’ll let this one slide! @carterrubin… if anyone beat #TeamBlake, I’m glad it’s you!!!!”

Keep scrolling to see who else has won The Voice through the years and what they’re up to today.