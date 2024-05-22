Asher HaVon, who was coached by country music legend Reba McEntire, won season 25 of The Voice.

“Thank you for giving me such a safe place to be my authentic self,” HaVon, 31, told McEntire just before he was announced as the show’s winner. “Thank you for making me believe in myself, and I promise you I will never let you down.”

HaVon auditioned for The Voice with his version of Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain,” which wowed coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay and McEntire. Once his Blind Audition came to an end, HaVon revealed that most of his singing background came from church. All of the judges praised his voice before HaVon ultimately made his choice.

“Chance, I love you, I really do. But I gotta choose Reba,” he said during the March 2024 episode. Three months later, he and McEntire took home the win.

Related: 'The Voice' Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now? The Voice has been stunning viewers for years with amazing talent from across the United States, crowning 24 winners since it premiered in 2011. During season 19 of the NBC singing competition series, New York native Carter Rubin blew audiences away with his singing abilities and saw coach Gwen Stefani secure her first win. At […]

“Wow! I am speechless! I am the Winner of @nbcthevoice Season 25! I am truly humbled and grateful for this moment,” HaVon shared via Instagram on Tuesday, May 22. “First, Thank you to God for this gift and this opportunity to share it. Thank you to @nbcthevoice for continuing to give this platform for us to showcase our gifts.”

He went on to thank McEntire, writing, “You have changed my life and created a milestone in my life that I will have forever. I am your son for life.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about The Voice season 25 winner:

1. He’s The Voice’s 1st LGBTQ+ Winner

“I am so proud to be a part of that community, and I just pray that everything that I’ve done on this show have inspired them all that they can do the same thing,” HaVon told Entertainment Tonight after his May 2024 The Voice win.

2. He’s a Gospel Singer

While he was known for singing pop songs like Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” on The Voice, HaVon’s roots are as a gospel singer.

3. He’s Connected to John Legend — and Former President Barack Obama

The Alabama native auditioned for a gospel choir in 2015 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery. For his audition, HaVon sang Legend’s song “Glory” from the 2014 movie Selma, and ended up leading the choir and performing in front of former president Obama at the event.

Related: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Through the Years Taking a look back. When The Voice debuted on NBC in 2011, no one knew what to expect from yet another singing competition show. However, it quickly became a success, with Carson Daly as host and a group of successful, entertaining coaches ready to find the next superstar. Kicking off the first season, Blake Shelton, […]

4. HaVon Is Mending His Relationship With His Father

The singer’s NBC bio revealed that he “always had a complicated relationship” with his father, but they’ve since started working to mend their bond. “They now talk regularly and he greatly supports Asher’s music,” the bio reads.

5. He’s Releasing a Short Film

According to HaVon’s website, his upcoming short film The Cure is coming soon.