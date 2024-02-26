Reba McEntire Hits Back at Rumors That She’s Leaving ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire made it clear she has no plans to turn over her chair on The Voice.

The country music superstar, 68, addressed rumors she’s leaving the reality competition series in a message shared on Sunday, February 25. “Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true,” she wrote via X and Instagram.

McEntire further explained, “These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.”

The three-time Grammy winner, who also sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl earlier this month, returns as a judge on The Voice’s 25th season, which premieres Monday, February 26.

McEntire first appeared as a mega mentor on the singing competition’s 23rd season in March 2023 before earning a coveted full-time judging position on season 24 later that year.

Season 25 finds McEntire joined by longtime The Voice judge John Legend, Chance the Rapper and first-time judges Dan + Shay.

Last year, McEntire raved about her time on the show, which then found her alongside judges Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan.

“We’re having a blast,” she told Extra. “It is competition, it’s fun rivalry, but we have the best time on that show. And what blows me away is the amount of talent [that] keeps coming on. We’re in season 24 and the talent is unbelievable. I hope everybody watches.”

McEntire brought some country flair to The Voice’s judging panel after Blake Shelton left the show at the end of season 23. Shelton, 47, had been a permanent fixture on the show since its premiere in 2011.

“I’m looking forward to being here with all of y’all,” she told The Voice host Carson Daly during an appearance as a mega mentor in season 23. “You’ve treated me so nicely. I appreciate the hospitality so much that you showed me earlier. And to be able to come in and form my team? I’m so looking forward to it.”

In addition to her duties on The Voice, McEntire is returning to acting 17 years after the end of her sitcom Reba.

Last month, it was revealed that McEntire will star in and executive produce a currently untitled series for NBC.

The potential show will reportedly revolve around McEntire, who “inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.”

Reba aired for five seasons on The WB from 2001 to 2007 before moving to The CW for its sixth and final season.

Season 25 of The Voice premieres on NBC Monday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET.