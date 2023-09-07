While Blake Shelton won’t be returning as a coach on season 24 of The Voice, he’s been enjoying his time off the small screen with his and Gwen Stefani’s family.

“It’s been such a relief to have more flexibility with his schedule,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “Seeing Blake ultra-relaxed and in family mode is so endearing to Gwen and reminds her what a catch he is.”

Shelton, 47, tied the knot with Stefani, 53, in 2021 and became stepfather to her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale’s three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.

The pair met while filming The Voice in 2014. Shelton and Stefanie began dating the following year after their respective splits from Miranda Lambert and Rossdale, 57. Last year, Shelton announced he would be exiting the NBC singing competition series at the end of season 23.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” the country star said in an October press release. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

The decision to leave his role on the show was one Shelton “really agonized” over, another insider told Us at the time. “He was in two minds for a while because the show has given him so much — and certainly way more than just a financial perspective,” the source shared, adding that he has “loved mentoring these upcoming performers.”

Shelton bid farewell from The Voice following the May 23 finale. Stefani, meanwhile, will return as a coach for season 24, which premieres on September 25, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and first-time coach Reba McEntire.

Two months before Shelton announced his The Voice exit, he revealed that his personal and professional priorities have changed over the past few years. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life,” he told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022.

The family of five made a rare public appearance at Shelton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May, as Stefani and her sons posed for red carpet pics with the “Nobody Like You” singer.

Shelton has also supported his stepson, Kingston, as he tries his hand at music. Last month, Stefani’s eldest performed a set at Shelton’s Ole Red bar and music venue in Oklahoma. Shelton was seen hugging the teen after his performance in a clip shared via TikTok.

For more on Shelton and Stefani, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now.