Together again! Blake Shelton and Adam Levine proved they still have one of the entertainment industry’s best bromances at Shelton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Levine, 44, was one of many speakers tapped to honor the country music star, 46 — with whom he starred on The Voice from 2011 to 2019 — for his notable music and TV career on Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, May 12. The two often poked fun at each other on the NBC competition series, and that’s exactly how the Maroon 5 frontman kicked off his tribute.

“Blake spoke at my star induction ceremony six years ago,” Levine stated before noting that he also received the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive four years before Shelton did in 2017. “I did everything that you did before you did it,” he quipped.

All jokes aside, the “Misery” singer — who shares three kids with wife Behati Prinsloo — got sentimental while congratulating the Grammy nominee on his achievement.

“I’m really proud of you, man, and I love you,” he said as Prinsloo, 34, looked on in the crowd. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen you and I love you and I’m proud of you. And even though you’re an idiot in so many ways, I just love you and I’m happy to be here and it’s an honor to be here for you, and this is a big deal, and I love you, man.”

Levine wrapped things up by declaring “it’s time” The Voice host Carson Daly received his own Walk of Fame star. “He’s been on our TV for what, 30,000 years?” the California native stated. “We’ve taken him for granted on an almost daily basis. Let’s go.”

Daly, 49, also spoke during the ceremony, along with Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani. The two tied the knot in July 2021 after meeting while working together on The Voice in 2015. Stefani , 53, shares sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — and the three boys were there on Friday to support their stepdad.

“There is no one more authentic than this guy,” Stefani said during her speech. “He lives and he breathes country music. He is a country music jukebox and it is his DNA. He was born to do this and hasn’t done anything because he wanted to be a star. He has just always been a star.”

Calling him “part of the American dream,” the No Doubt singer stated that her husband is also her “dream come true.”

Shelton — who announced in October 2022 that the current season 23 of The Voice will be his last — gushed about his wife’s heartfelt words after the ceremony, telling Extra, “There’s nobody in the world that I want to hear say things like that about me than her.”

He continued: “I mean she’s everything to me and… I hope she’s right. I hope I do represent… hard work and coming from a small town and just swinging for the fence and being super lucky being at the right place at the right time but trying something and then putting the work in to go with it.”

Scroll below to see Levine and Shelton’s reunion and more pics from the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: