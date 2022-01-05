Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani’s gang! The former couple welcomed three sons before splitting in 2015.

The exes began dating in 1995, getting married seven years later in London. The duo went on to welcome Kingston in 2006, followed by Zuma and Apollo in 2008 and 2014, respectively. The No Doubt singer filed for divorce from the Bush frontman one year after their youngest son’s arrival.

“While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment,” they told Us Weekly in a 2015 statement. “To that end, we respectfully request privacy from the media during this time.”

Rossdale and Stefani reached their divorce settlement in April of the following year. By that point, the Voice star had moved on with fellow coach Blake Shelton. She and the country singer tied the knot in July 2021 in Oklahoma.

The California native called her partner “a good dad” to her boys during a 2019 Today show appearance, gushing, “He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

Rossdale, for his part, dated model Sophia Thomalla from 2017 to 2018 and has been in a relationship with model Natalie Golba since 2019. In addition to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, the rocker has one more child in his life — daughter Daisy, whom he welcomed in 1989 with then-ex Pearl Lowe.

Coparenting with Stefani during the coronavirus pandemic became a “tricky … dilemma,” the London native told SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation in April 2020.

“I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma,” the “Glycerine” singer explained at the time. “I think it’s OK for now. … I know who’s around me and know who’s bringing the corona — no one — but you send your kids out and now they’re coming back to you, and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with. I miss them, and they should be back. I have them the first week and then I haven’t had them for ten or 11 days, and that’s a long time. Normally I have them every five days or something.”

