Moving on! Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale split in August 2015 and have been honest about their breakup and their coparenting dynamic ever since.

The former couple tied the knot in September 2002 and started growing their family four years later. Kingston arrived in 2006, followed by Zuma and Apollo in 2008 and 2014, respectively.

News broke of the end of the musicians’ relationship in August 2015. “While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment,” the exes told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “To that end, we respectfully request privacy from the media during this time.”

Five months ahead of calling it quits, the Voice coach told Cosmopolitan about their ups and downs.

“We go through so much together — it’s a miracle that we could stay together this long,” the California native told the outlet in March 2015. “[Gavin’s] on a short tour right now, and he wrote me the sweetest note this morning. It’s good to have those days when we both do our own things. I think that’s what keeps relationships going, when both people can be themselves and have their own individuality. That’s especially important for women. It’s hard to find time for yourself.”

She and Rossdale reached a divorce settlement in April 2016.

By then, the former No Doubt front woman had moved on with her fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton. The country singer was previously married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015 and Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006.

The Oklahoma native is a “good dad” to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, Stefani said during a September 2019 Today show appearance. “He’s been helping me out a lot,” she gushed at the time. “I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

As for Rossdale, the Bush frontman has been dating model Natalie Golba.

