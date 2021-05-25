Here Comes The Bride! Everything Blake and Gwen Said About Their Wedding

Love is in the air! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are planning their wedding, and even for the superstar Voice coaches, planning their big day hasn’t come easily.

The singers announced their engagement in October 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made confirming details difficult. While guest hosting Today in April 2021, Shelton said the wedding is “hopefully [happening] this summer. With COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but I don’t know.”

Stefani admitted two months prior that she didn’t want to just elope with Shelton. “I would love to get married, but I want my parents there,” she told Wonderland Magazine at the time. “So that’s hard to plan. We have three kids in school and at home on Zoom, so hopefully that will end for them. But there’s not a lot of plans, I just want to put this record out!”

Us Weekly confirmed in late 2020 that Shelton commissioned a special place for them to get married. “Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch,” a source exclusively revealed in December. “It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel.”

This will be Stefani’s second trip down the aisle. She was married to rocker Gavin Rossdale for 13 years before their August 2015 split. They share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Meanwhile, Shelton was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Kaynette Williams, from 2003 to 2006. His second wife was country star Miranda Lambert, from whom he split in 2015 after four years of marriage.

Stefani and Shelton met while working together on NBC’s The Voice and started dating in late 2015. Shelton popped the question to Stefani while on a trip to Oklahoma five years later.

The No Doubt frontwoman “wasn’t expecting it,” she said while on a January episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However, Shelton took the traditional route and let her father know the proposal was coming.

“I think he had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier,” she said.

The couple still hasn’t announced an exact wedding date, but they have teased and spilled a few juicy details. Scroll through to see everything Shelton and Stefani have said about their upcoming wedding: