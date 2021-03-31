Happily ever after! Blake Shelton is hoping to marry fiancée Gwen Stefani before the next season of The Voice after proposing in October 2020.

“I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into The Voice cycle again,” Shelton, 44, told Hoda Kotb on the Wednesday, March 31, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, where he was the surprise cohost. “And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after.”

The country crooner added: “So hopefully this summer now. I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but I don’t know.”

The “God’s Plan” singer noted that a summer ceremony is the tentative plan, joking that he and Stefani, 51, will get married before Kotb, 56, and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, walk down the aisle.

The Oklahoma native doesn’t have a definitive date set for his nuptials, but he does have a group of musicians hoping to play at the reception. Earlier this week, Adam Levine joked about performing at the wedding, saying on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Monday, March 29, “I would love to.”

Miley Cyrus also offered to play at the romantic event, which Shelton would happily welcome if and when the wedding happens.

“It’s starting to sound like a Coachella lineup here all of a sudden,” the “Austin” crooner joked on Wednesday. “I’ve got all these superstars saying they’re going to do it. I hope so. I don’t know.”

The “Boys ‘Round Here” singer explained that he would “love to be able to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert wedding,” but things are still up in the air with the pandemic restrictions.

“We’re just waiting every day like everybody else to see what our summer is going to look like and go from there,” he added.

One thing’s for certain, however. Once the duo gets hitched, Shelton is ready to take a step back from the limelight sooner rather than later.

“We’ve both pretty much, you know, taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, but hopefully at some point we’ll get a chance to live some life,” he explained. “And I think we’re both ready for that, honestly. The older I get, the more I kind of feel like I’m starting to turn into a little bit of a hermit.”

Us Weekly confirmed Shelton and Stefani’s relationship in 2015 and the couple announced their engagement five years later.

A source exclusively told Us in January that the “Hollaback Girl” singer, who was previously married to Gavin Rossdale and shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, with the 55-year-old rocker, was granted an annulment by the Catholic Church five years after their August 2015 split.

“It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church,” the insider said, noting that Stefani started the annulment process in March 2019.

A second source told Us exclusively in December 2020 that the longtime couple planned to wed in 2021 in a chapel that the “Some Beach” singer built on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. “It’s really a tribute to their love,” the insider said.

Shelton, for his part, was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.