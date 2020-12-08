Gwen Stefani Reveals Her Biggest Dream for Her Wedding to Blake Shelton

Ready to get hitched — with one exception. Gwen Stefani opened up about wedding planning with fiancé Blake Shelton and admitted she can’t say “I do” without a few special guests.

“I would say I just want my parents there at this point,” the “Just a Girl” singer, 51, said during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview on Monday, December 7. “My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared [about the pandemic], so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing.”

Large social gatherings are still a concern amid the coronavirus crisis, so Stefani and Shelton, 44, have their sights set on 2021 for their nuptials. “Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for COVID,” the California native added. “So we’re sort of going to see what happens in the next few months.”

Us Weekly broke the news in 2015 that the No Doubt singer had moved on with Shelton after meeting on the set of NBC’s The Voice. At the time, Stefani was working through her split from husband Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. Shelton, for his part, divorced Miranda Lambert in July 2015 after four years of marriage.

The “God’s Country” crooner and Stefani announced their engagement via social media in October. A source later told Us that Shelton popped the question with a custom-designed ring in his home state of Oklahoma. As they get ready to start their future together as husband and wife, the pair have taken every little detail into account.

“They have been in prenup talks for a few months,” an insider exclusively revealed in November. “The process has been extremely effortless. … These are two mature adults that love each other.”

Shelton’s proposal was a long time coming but the reality of being engaged still hasn’t quite sunk in for the “Hollaback Girl” singer.

“It’s so funny to even say engaged. It feels so weird,” she joked on Monday. “People have been saying it so long, for like, five years. ‘Are you getting married? Are you engaged?’ and it’s like, now we actually are. It feels like I’m in a cartoon or something. … But yet, somehow, we are meant to be.”