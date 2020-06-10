The aisle awaits! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready to take the next step in their relationship — that is, once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

“COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted.”

Us broke the news in March 2019 that the “Hollaback Girl” singer, 50, had begun “the formal process” to have her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale annulled by Catholic church officials because “religion has always been extremely important to her.”

However, the source tells Us that the global crisis has “changed Gwen’s feelings about getting the annulment and getting married.” She had previously been “committed to getting the annulment, no matter how long it took,” according to the source, but now wants to press forward with marrying Shelton, 43.

“Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom,” the source tells Us. “It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.”

The No Doubt frontwoman was married to Rossdale, 54, from 2002 to 2016, while the country star was wed to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. Us broke the news of the Voice coaches’ romance in late 2015.

