She ain’t no Hollaback girl! Gwen Stefani shared what she really thinks about Dua Lipa accidentally calling Blake Shelton her husband in a new interview.

“Do you know how many people say my ‘husband’ about him?” Stefani, 51, told Extra’s Cheslie Kryst on Wednesday, October 7, referencing Lipa’s slip of the tongue in August. “I guess we’re just together… people got used to it or something like that, but it’s pretty cute.”

When the “New Rules” songstress, 25, filled in as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August, Stefani was quick to laugh off her “husband” comment and correct Lipa’s mistake.

“Well, he’s not my husband but that sounded cool when you said it,” Stefani joked at the time.

The “Rich Girl” singer insisted this month that the country crooner, 44, is “not” her husband, switching the subject to the couple’s time together in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we’re working, if we’re on the ranch, if we’re in this crisis, this world pandemic, we’re finding happiness, and these things always unfold as they should,” she told Extra, noting the pair managed to create a new song, “Happy Anywhere” during the health crisis.

Although the couple have yet to tie the knot, Us Weekly confirmed last month that the lovebirds moved into their Los Angeles mansion together.

The pair bought the L.A. abode in October 2019 to live as a family with Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, who she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

“They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home,” a source said at the time.“They are truly happy as a family and it’s the new beginning Gwen needed.”

The couple also switched up their wedding plans amid the pandemic, with multiple sources telling Us in July that the musicians’ timeline has been revised.

“It won’t be the end of the world if they have to move things back till the fall,” an insider said. When the two say “I do” they will have two ceremonies, one in L.A. and one in the “God’s Country” singer’s home state of Oklahoma.