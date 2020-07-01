Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Dream Wedding Plans

Itching to get hitched! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready to take their romance to the next level, multiple sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The musical couple are “keen to make it happen as soon as possible,” but are taking every precaution to stay safe amid the global health crisis. Stefani, 50, and the “God’s Country” crooner, 44, are aiming to go “all out” for a summer wedding, the source adds, but “it won’t be the end of the world if they have to move things back till the fall.”

Stefani and Shelton are planning two separate ceremonies: one in Los Angeles and another on the country singer’s Oklahoma ranch. “Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years,” a second source says.

Us broke the news of the “Just a Girl” songstress’ romance with Shelton in late 2015, shortly after they both ended their previous marriages to Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. While they aren’t engaged at the moment, the former Voice costars have been strengthening their relationship day by day, especially as they quarantine with Stefani’s sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, amid the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families,” an insider explained in June. “Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted.”

The former No Doubt singer began the “formal process” of annulling her marriage to Rossdale, 54, in March 2019 “so she can marry Blake and have it be recognized by the [Catholic] church.” Despite her commitment to the lengthy process, Stefani has started to change her tune during these uncertain times.

“It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision,” the same source said in June, noting that the “Sweet Escape” singer wasn’t fond of the idea of her family witnessing her wedding over Zoom.

While they continue to map out their future together as a family, the creative couple will be teaming up once more for the 19th season of The Voice. NBC confirmed on June 16 that Stefani would be taking a seat in the judges’ chair alongside her beau once more after being replaced by Nick Jonas last season.

For more on Stefani and Shelton’s dream wedding plans, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!