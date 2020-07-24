The wait is over! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have teamed up for a new quarantine-inspired song titled “Happy Anywhere.”

Shelton, 44, and Stefani, 50, announced their new song on Monday, July 20, and they are set to perform it for the first time on the Today show’s 2020 Citi Music Series on Friday, July 24.

“I’m running wide open / I was born with my feet in motion / But since I met you, I swear / I could be happy anywhere,” they sing during the chorus. “Any map dot location / You’re always my destination / You’re the the only thing that I’m chained to / I could be happy anywhere / I could be happy anywhere with you.”

“Happy Anywhere” is the couple’s second musical collaboration. In December 2019, the pair dropped the country ballad “Nobody But You.” Following the track’s debut, the twosome landed in the No. 1 spot on Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

After hitting the studio to record the hit single, Shelton opened up about his experience working alongside Stefani in a behind-the-scenes clip posted to his YouTube page. He revealed how impressed he was by the No Doubt frontwoman’s work ethic.

“The thing that I think that I’m blown away by with Gwen is just how hard she works when she gets in the studio,” he explained in May. “She’s not willing to take anything less than greatness, you know, and she’s willing to put in the work.”

The “God’s Country” crooner added, “I mean, I don’t care if it means she’s gotta get in there and sing until she completely loses her voice. I don’t think Gwen knows how great of a vocalist she really is.”

Shelton and Stefani began dating in 2015, after enduring their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale in the summer of 2015.

As their romance continued to progress, Shelton grew closer to Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 — who she shares with the 54-year-old Rush rocker. “He is a good dad, actually,” the Grammy winner said on the Today show in September 2019. “He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

In June, a source told Us that the duo are ready to take the next step in their relationship by getting married. The “Hollaback Girl” singer “wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted” amid the coronavirus pandemic.