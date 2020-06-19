Nobody but you! Gwen Stefani shared a sweet photo alongside her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, to celebrate his 44th birthday.

“Happy birthday @blakeshelton thank u for being my best friend 🥳🎂gx #luckyme #june18th,” Stefani, 50, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 18.

The “Sweet Escape” singer posted a snap of herself kissing her beau on the cheek to commemorate Shelton’s special day. Stefani shared the same photo on Twitter, adding, “Happy b day to my boo.”

Stefani isn’t the only musician who wished the country artist well on his 44th. Shelton’s restaurant Ole Red in Nashville complied a bunch of video messages for the birthday boy made up of many of his past Voice contestants, including RaeLynn and more.

“I hope you’re sipping on something strong and around your loved ones,” Cassadee Pope said during her special shout-out.

Carly Pearce added: “You are one my favorite people in the whole world. I have a super girl crush on your girlfriend Gwen, so hi to you both. “

Shelton entered his mid-40s days after his girlfriend’s return to The Voice as a season 19 coach was announced. The news came after Shelton won the most recent season of the singing competition with Todd Tilghman, all while quarantining away from L.A. with Stefani and her sons.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Shelton and Stefani have strengthened their bond. Although the pair is not engaged yet, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the duo wants to have a wedding once COVID-19 subsides.

“COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families,” the source told Us exclusively in June. “Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted.”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer began the “formal process” of having her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale annulled by the Catholic church in March 2019, but the world’s current climate has shifted her timeline.

“Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom,” the insider explained. “It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.”

Us broke the news in late 2015 that the “God’s Country” singer and “Rich Girl” artist were an item. The No Doubt frontwoman was married to Rossdale, 54, from 2002 to 2016, and they share sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6. Shelton, for his part, split from Miranda Lambert in 2015 after tying the knot in 2011.