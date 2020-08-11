Making the most of an awkward moment. Gwen Stefani had to set the record straight after Dua Lipa accidentally called Blake Shelton her husband.

The “New Rules” songstress, 24, filled in as guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, August 10, and sat down with the former No Doubt singer, 50, to discuss their musical inspirations and how they’ve been keeping busy amid the coronavirus quarantine. When the U.K. native asked how Stefani has enjoyed her time in Oklahoma with her “husband,” the “Hollaback Girl” artist laughed it off.

“Well, he’s not my husband but that sounded cool when you said it,” Stefani joked.

Shelton, 44, and Stefani began dating in late 2015 following their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale. As the COVID-19 health crisis carries on across the U.S., the pair has been safe and sound at the country crooner’s ranch in Oklahoma with Stefani’s sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, whom she shares with Rossdale, 54.

“We were actually on his tour right when we got shut down,” Stefani said on Monday. “My brother was out with us … so his whole family came out. It was me, my three boys, Blake, my brother, his wife and their two little babies, her sister and then a friend. I think we had, like, 15 people. It was really, actually, a lot of fun at first. All the sudden work is over and you just get to indulge on being on this ranch.”

Though Stefani and the “God’s Country” singer haven’t tied the knot just yet, an insider previously told Us Weekly that they have big plans for after the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families,” the source said exclusively in June. “Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted. … Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom.”

While spending time in the Midwest, Shelton has found himself falling into a parenting role with the “Rich Girl” singer’s kids. During a candid interview on Today in July, the Oklahoma native admitted that it’s been “scary” to take on that important job.

“It’s one thing to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say,” he said at the time. “There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me.”