Learning the ropes. Blake Shelton opened up about his experience in helping to raise girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s three sons.

In an interview with the Today show, the 44-year-old “God’s Country” crooner admitted that stepping into the parenting role has been “a scary moment for me.“

“It’s one thing to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say,” the Voice coach explained on Friday, July 24. “There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me.”

Shelton and the No Doubt frontwoman, 50, began dating in late 2015, months after their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale were announced. Stefani shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 with the 54-year-old Bush rocker.

In September 2019, the “Make Me Like You” singer praised Shelton for his ability to help parent her growing boys.

“He is a good dad, actually,” she said on the Today show at the time. “He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

Last June, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Shelton is “extremely close” to Stefani’s sons. A second insider revealed in 2018 that he is “absolutely devoted” and “is extremely attentive, loving and doting” toward Stefani’s three boys.

Though a third source previously said that Shelton “has always wanted children” of his own, he is perfectly content parenting alongside Stefani. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, that wasn’t meant to be,’” he said on the Today show in March 2018.

“Then all of a sudden it happens — one way or another — and it’s like, ‘Wow, I really missed out on a lot,’” he continued. “And so having them around, is you know, I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

Shelton and Stefani released a new song together on Friday titled “Happy Anywhere.” This is the couple’s second musical collaboration since 2019’s “Nobody But You.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!