Exclusive

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Relationship Has Been ‘Stretched to the Limit’ in Quarantine

By

Trouble in paradise quarantine. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are working through a rough patch after spending much of the coronavirus pandemic at his Oklahoma ranch.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Sweetest Moments

Read article

“They feel suffocated and stressed,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re both stretched to the limit.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Relationship Has Been Stretched to the Limit in Quarantine
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Broadimage/Shutterstock; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Many of the issues between the couple of nearly five years stem from the stress that comes with moving. In May, they purchased a $13.2 million mansion in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“Friends say this move has turned into a nightmare,” the source says. “This is the toughest period they’ve had so far without a doubt.”

Celebrity Couples Who've Split Amid Quarantine

Read article

Still, there is hope for Stefani, 50, and Shelton, 44, who had plans to tie the knot in L.A. in the fall.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Relationship Has Been Stretched to the Limit in Quarantine 2
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Broadimage/Shutterstock

“They know how to compromise,” the source tells Us, noting that the “Happy Anywhere” collaborators have historically found ways to “work through any tension and look at the bigger picture.”

How Celeb Couples First Met

Read article

For more details on the singers’ relationship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!