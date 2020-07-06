Real Talk

Gavin Rossdale Says His ‘Most Embarrassing Moment’ Was the ‘Crumbling’ of His Marriage to Gwen Stefani

By

Gavin Rossdale doesn’t look back on the end of his marriage to Gwen Stefani fondly, but he’s hoping to grow from his mistakes.

The Bush singer, 54, and the Voice alum, 50, parted ways in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized one year later. When asked what he viewed as his “most embarrassing moment” during a new interview with the Guardian, Rossdale replied candidly: “The gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage.”

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani. Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani attend Hakkasan Las Vegas One Year Anniversary at the MGM Grand on April 26, 2014. Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Rossdale went into detail about his biggest fear (prison) and his least favorite trait in others (judgment) — and said that he was the happiest when he got to spend his birthday with his four children. The “Swallowed” singer shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, with Stefani, and welcomed daughter Daisy, 31, with ex Pearl Lowe.

Earlier this year, the English rocker opened up about the challenges of coparenting with the “Just a Girl” songstress while taking social distancing and shelter in place guidelines into account during the coronavirus pandemic. “I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma,” he said of his sons on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation in April. The three boys have been staying with Stefani and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, on his “10,000-acre ranch” in the Midwest.

While Rossdale said that he’s been trying to stay “mindful” of his boys and their safety during the global health crisis, he admitted that it’s been “tricky” to be apart from them in the midst of such an uncertain time.

Gavin Rossdale. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Gavin Rossdale attends the ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum’ film premiere in New York on May 9, 2019. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

“I think it’s ok for now, but it’s a real big dilemma for parents and kids with split custody,” he added. “I know who’s around me and know who’s bringing the corona — no one — but you send your kids out and now they’re coming back to you, and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with. So, it’s a tricky one with all divorced parents.”

Since ending their marriage, the exes have spoken openly about the ups and downs of navigating their new relationship as coparents. Though the former couple appear to be on good terms now, Rossdale previously told the Guardian that the intense media coverage of his split was the “worst time of his life.”

“Well, if you divorce America’s sweetheart, you’re in trouble. Or rather, if she divorces me,” he told the publication in 2017. “She’s the mother of my children and one of the most incredible girls in the world. … I wish her all the happiness in the world, and that’s the true sign of love.”

