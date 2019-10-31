All of Gavin Rossdale’s four kids helped him celebrate his 54th birthday on Wednesday, October 30.

“I am in heaven,” the singer, 53, captioned a rare family photo with Daisy, 30, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. “Grateful for these 4 miracles.”

The Bush frontman, who shares his daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Pearl Lowe, and his sons with his ex-wife, Gwen Stefani, was all smiles at a restaurant in the social media upload. Daisy shared a selfie from the same table on her own account, writing, “Happiest birthday dad. We all love you with all our hearts and we are very lucky you made us.”

Kingston also posted a picture with his dad, captioned, “I love you so much dad!! Happy birthday!!!”

In May, Rossdale told Us Weekly exclusively about his coparenting relationship with Stefani, 50. “You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!” the actor said at the time. “They are doing really good. They’re really happy, and that’s it. We’re doing the best we can.”

When it comes to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, the “Glycerine” singer’s “favorite thing” about raising them is seeing their sense of humor.

“If you’re funny your life is easier,” Rossdale explained to Us exclusively in April. “You can learn to laugh through the hardest of times. I think humor is a beautiful tonic and a great way to learn and to think and reflect. So when [my sons] say things to me involuntarily, like when they’re funny or make me laugh, it makes me the proudest person in the world.”

On top of that, the English musician wants his brood to be “rational” thinkers. “Most people are [formed by] other peoples’ opinions, and I don’t want them to be that,” he said. “With my 12-year-old, we’ll have these philosophical conversations and get him books about … how to think the opposite, how to think for themselves. That’s all I teach them, that’s my job as a father.”

