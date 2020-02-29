Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Apollo’s 6th Birthday With Blake Shelton

All in the family! Gwen Stefani paid tribute to her son Apollo on his birthday with the help of boyfriend Blake Shelton.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer, 50, posted a sweet photo of herself, Shelton, 43, and Apollo, 6, to celebrate the kindergarten student’s special day on Friday, February 28.

“6 years ago GOD blessed us w this little angel 👼 boy 🙏🏻 #thankyouGOD #happybirthday #APOLLO GX,” Stefani captioned the family selfie.

The Voice coach may share Apollo and her oldest sons, Kingston, 13, and Zuma, 11, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, but Shelton has become a major part of the family since the couple began dating in late 2015.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2019 that Shelton has developed a tight bond with the boys, who are equally as close to the “Austin” singer.

“He’s extremely close with them,” the insider told Us at the time. “Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around. They love it [at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch] because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

Stefani has also gushed about Shelton’s parenting skills. The “Cool” singer opened up about Shelton’s role in the family during an interview with the Today show last fall.

“He is a good dad, actually,” the Grammy winner told Andy Cohen and Hoda Kotb in September 2019. “He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

Stefani went on to dish about Apollo’s first day of kindergarten, which was a challenge for the No Doubt frontwoman.

“That part was a little bit hard … because I never thought I would be in preschool again because I had him late and he was a miracle surprise in the first place,” she admitted. “[I’m] just trying to savor every single moment. When you get into school, you realize that you’re at the beginning of, like, homework. The big boys would go to school and he would get to stay longer with us and hang out, and now he’s not.”

Stefani and Rossdale, 54, split in 2015, the same year that Shelton and his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, divorced.