She said yes! Gwen Stefani announced her engagement to Blake Shelton — and we got all the details on the stunning ring!

On Tuesday, October 27, the No Doubt frontwoman, 51, posted an Instagram of her and the country singer, 44, kissing with her left hand up, putting the bling on full display. “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 ,” she simply captioned the post.

And the ring has special significance. “Blake had the ring custom designed,” a source tells Us, revealing that The Voice coach asked permission from her dad before popping the question. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it,” the source added.

According to Brilliant Earth‘s Kathryn Money, the bling features a classic, six-prong setting with a 6-carat solitaire diamond set in a white gold or platinum band. She estimates that this would put the cost somewhere above $500,000, depending on the quality of the stone.

Even though a source tells Us Shelton proposed earlier this month in his native Oklahoma, stars flooded the comments to congratulate the lovebirds. “I guess our little interview aged well,” Dua Lipa wrote. “Congratulations!!! Best news ❤️❤️.”

John Legend commented, “AMAZING! Congratulations to you both!!”

“WHHHHAAAATTTT!!!! 🍾🎉♥️ Lucky Blake!!!! Xo,” Hoda Kotb posted, while Erin Foster simply commented, “Finally.”

After all, this news was a long time coming. The duo has been dating for the past five years and has even publicly spoken about the possibility of a wedding.

In April 2018, Stefani told Ellen DeGeneres that she’s been thinking about marriage. “You know what, I love weddings. The kids love him, we love him, everybody loves him,” the “Hollaback Girls” said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Just think about it,” the host said. “I do, I think about it all the time,” Stefani quickly responded.

