Ready for their next step! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton already have an image of their perfect wedding ceremony as they prepare to tie the knot.

Stefani, 51, and the “God’s Country” crooner, 44, announced their engagement in October after five years together. While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Stefani’s pending annulment from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale have posed challenges when it comes to planning their nuptials, the couple is setting their sights on the future.

“Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting that the No Doubt singer gave her “input” on the construction. “It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year.”

Shelton sparked a romance with the “Just a Girl” songstress after meeting on the set of The Voice in 2015. At the time, the Oklahoma native had just split from ex Miranda Lambert, while Stefani was working through her divorce from Rossdale, 55. The former couple shares three sons: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

In March 2019, Us broke the news that Stefani had begun “the formal process” to have her previous marriage annulled by the Catholic church. More than one year later, however, the “Hollaback Girl” singer changed her tune. A source told Us in June that while Stefani was once “committed to getting the annulment, no matter how long it took,” she no longer wants to wait to solidify her future with Shelton.

As she gets ready to wed the Grammy nominee, Stefani is hopeful that she’ll be able to do so in a way that will be recognized by the church.

“The Vatican has also indicated, informally, that Gwen’s petition to have her marriage to Gavin annulled will also be granted,” the first source says. “It hasn’t been formally made yet, but all indications are [that] Gwen will have her Catholic wedding to Blake.”

One month before their engagement, Shelton and Stefani moved into a “family home” in Los Angeles. While continuing to map out their future together, the twosome has taken every detail into account — including a prenuptial agreement.

“They have been in prenup talks for a few months,” an insider told Us exclusively in November. “The process has been extremely effortless.”